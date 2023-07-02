Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Position Lowered by Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lessened its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 81.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 46,666 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 187.9% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD opened at $77.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.64 and a 200-day moving average of $81.75. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.27 and a 52-week high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

