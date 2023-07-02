Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 144.4% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Gladstone Commercial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $16.98. 1,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,973. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.44. Gladstone Commercial has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $24.80.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th.

