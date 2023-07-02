Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Research Coverage Started at Scotiabank

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Gold Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $2.85 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Gold Royalty from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Gold Royalty from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $2.85 price target on shares of Gold Royalty and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.37.

Gold Royalty Stock Up 1.1 %

GROY opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $255.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 0.96. Gold Royalty has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Gold Royalty Dividend Announcement

Gold Royalty ( NYSEAMERICAN:GROY Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Gold Royalty will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. Gold Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Royalty

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Gold Royalty by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,897,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after buying an additional 243,951 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Gold Royalty by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,241,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 40,347 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Gold Royalty by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 913,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 176,560 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Royalty by 21.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 39,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the first quarter worth approximately $396,000. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

