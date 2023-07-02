Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (GEMD) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 3rd

Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (BATS:GEMD – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1973 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GEMD traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,858 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEMD. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,518,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,567,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (GEMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated emerging markets government bonds of various credit quality and maturity. Bonds are selected by multiple economic factors such as governance indicators, import coverage, and inflation.

