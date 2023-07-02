Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST) Declares Dividend of $0.22

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.2161 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.90. 314,744 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 186.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 41,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 26,194 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 124.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 30,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 31,020 shares in the last quarter.

About Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

