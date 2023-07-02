Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 3rd

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.2161 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS GSST traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.90. 314,744 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.84 and its 200 day moving average is $49.81.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSST. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 948.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 676,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,794,000 after purchasing an additional 612,224 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 347,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,198,000 after purchasing an additional 126,109 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,787,000 after purchasing an additional 86,922 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,233,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 30,796 shares during the last quarter.

About Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.