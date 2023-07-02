Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,416 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,904,000 after purchasing an additional 10,447 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,963 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 264,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 21,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 13,156 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

GSIE traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $31.35. 348,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,300. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.21 and a twelve month high of $32.33. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.71.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

