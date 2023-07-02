Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Stock Position Trimmed by Source Financial Advisors LLC

Source Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,466 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up 2.5% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $7,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 147.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 12,495 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.30. 264,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,699. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.70. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.51 and a 12-month high of $87.45.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

