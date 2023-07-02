Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU) Director Acquires C$12,900.00 in Stock

Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU – Free Report) Director Roy Sebag purchased 1,500 shares of Goldmoney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,900.00.

Goldmoney Stock Performance

Shares of TSE XAU opened at C$8.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.18. Goldmoney Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.10. The company has a market cap of C$125.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of -0.62.

Goldmoney (TSE:XAU – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Goldmoney had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of C$115.91 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Goldmoney Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Goldmoney Company Profile

Goldmoney Inc engages in the precious metals sales, and coin retailing and lending worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Goldmoney.com and Schiff Gold. It operates through Goldmoney.com, an online platform that provides clients with access to their holding to purchase and sell physical precious metals, and arrange for their custody and storage; and deals in precious metals that offers to its clients the purchase and sale of physical precious metals in the form of bars, coins, and wafers with direct-to-client delivery.

