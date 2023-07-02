Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,027 iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 32.4% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Systelligence LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 59,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

IYK opened at $200.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $178.51 and a 52 week high of $210.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.31.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

