Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,684 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA traded up $4.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $261.77. The stock had a trading volume of 112,620,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,122,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.06.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.01.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $739,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,323 shares in the company, valued at $39,328,421.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 161,730 shares of company stock worth $32,608,772. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

