Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Has $24.23 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 16.9% of Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $24,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 60.2% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $369.42 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $372.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $345.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.60.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.