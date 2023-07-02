Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 60.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 97.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IWM opened at $187.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.60. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

