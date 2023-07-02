Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Takes $222,000 Position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $632,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQJ traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $26.14. 102,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,307. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.97. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.15 and a 52 week high of $27.62.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0497 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.