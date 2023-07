Great Lakes Graphite (CVE:GLK) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.03

Great Lakes Graphite Inc (CVE:GLK – Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as high as C$0.04. Great Lakes Graphite shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 73,021 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.64 million and a PE ratio of -1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04.

Great Lakes Graphite Inc, doing business as NovoCarbon Corporation, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Lochaber graphite project, which includes 45 claims covering 2,649 hectares located in the Buckingham Graphite region in Outaouais/Gatineau, Québec.

