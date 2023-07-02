Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,665,700 shares, a decline of 56.8% from the May 31st total of 20,046,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 286.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on GWLIF. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. CIBC increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Great-West Lifeco Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of GWLIF stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.14. 4,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,441. Great-West Lifeco has a 1 year low of $19.97 and a 1 year high of $29.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.72.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.