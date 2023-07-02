Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INKW) Short Interest Update

Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INKW – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, an increase of 138.9% from the May 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,906,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Greene Concepts Stock Performance

Greene Concepts stock remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,272,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,774,861. Greene Concepts has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.

Greene Concepts Company Profile

Greene Concepts, Inc, through its subsidiary, Mammoth Ventures Inc operates as a bottling and beverage company. The company focuses on producing a variety of beverage product lines, including spring and artesian water, cannabinoid, infused beverages, pH balanced water, and beverage offerings, as well as athletic drinks.

