Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $10.15 Per Share (NYSE:GPI)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Group 1 Automotive in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the company will earn $10.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $9.78. The consensus estimate for Group 1 Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $40.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s Q4 2023 earnings at $7.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $37.82 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $6.77 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $10.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $8.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $33.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $34.35 EPS.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $10.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.70 by $1.23. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of GPI opened at $258.10 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive has a 52-week low of $136.16 and a 52-week high of $259.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.78, for a total value of $616,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,296.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Edward Mckissic sold 140 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,140 shares of company stock worth $3,724,700 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.89%.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

