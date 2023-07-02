HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Raised to $300.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $294.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $243.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $298.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $299.83.

NYSE HCA opened at $303.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $279.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $304.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.04%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $738,925.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,776,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,389. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

