Head-To-Head Comparison: Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) & Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF)

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) and Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF – Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oshkosh and Lonking’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oshkosh $8.28 billion 0.68 $173.90 million $3.79 22.85 Lonking $2.12 billion 0.36 $197.68 million N/A N/A

Lonking has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oshkosh.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oshkosh 2.90% 9.92% 4.11% Lonking N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Oshkosh and Lonking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Oshkosh has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lonking has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Oshkosh and Lonking, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oshkosh 0 7 7 0 2.50 Lonking 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oshkosh currently has a consensus target price of $97.21, indicating a potential upside of 12.27%. Given Oshkosh’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Oshkosh is more favorable than Lonking.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.2% of Oshkosh shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Oshkosh shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Oshkosh beats Lonking on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oshkosh

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts. Defense segment engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy, medium, and light tactical wheeled vehicles and related services for department of defense; and snow removal vehicles for airports and military bases. Its Fire & Emergency segment offers custom and commercial firefighting equipment, fire apparatus, and emergency vehicles, including pumpers, aerial platform, ladder and tiller trucks, and tankers; light, medium, and heavy-duty rescue vehicles; and wildland rough terrain response, bomb squad, hazardous materials control vehicles, and other emergency response vehicles. Additionally, this segment offers aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicles for airports; and broadcast vehicles, including electronic field production trailers, and satellite and electronic news gathering vehicles for broadcasters and command trucks. Its Commercial segment design and manufacture refuse collection vehicles for waste services industry; front- and rear-discharge concrete mixers for concrete ready-mix industry; and field service vehicles and truck-mounted cranes for construction, equipment dealer, building supply, utility, tire service, railroad, and mining industries. Further, the company provides its products through direct sales representatives, dealers, and distributors. Oshkosh Corporation was formerly known as Oshkosh Truck Corporation. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

About Lonking

(Free Report)

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. It operates through three segments: Sale of Construction Machinery, Finance Lease of Construction Machinery, and Financial Investment. The company also provides skid steer loaders; and diesel and electric forklifts. In addition, it offers components, such as axles, gear boxes, cylinders, gears, castings, and high-end hydraulic pumps and valves. Further, the company provides finance leasing for wheel loaders and other machinery. It also sells its products to approximately 40 countries in Mid and South America, Asia and Pacific area, Mid-East countries and Africa, and internationally. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

