Head to Head Contrast: UTG (UTGN) & Its Competitors

UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Free Report) is one of 43 public companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare UTG to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
51.6% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 70.6% of UTG shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares UTG and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|UTG
|$69.71 million
|$34.26 million
|6.73
|UTG Competitors
|$20.85 billion
|$1.05 billion
|56.86
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for UTG and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|UTG
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|UTG Competitors
|334
|1991
|1886
|70
|2.40
As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 213.63%. Given UTG’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe UTG has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Profitability
This table compares UTG and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|UTG
|49.14%
|12.34%
|4.28%
|UTG Competitors
|8.66%
|7.77%
|0.89%
Risk & Volatility
UTG has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UTG’s rivals have a beta of 0.86, meaning that their average share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
UTG rivals beat UTG on 6 of the 10 factors compared.
UTG Company Profile
UTG, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities. In addition, it offers reinsurance products. UTG, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Stanford, Kentucky.
