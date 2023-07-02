Head-To-Head Review: Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) & Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Free Report) and Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.0% of Crexendo shares are held by institutional investors. 56.6% of Crexendo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Frontier Communications Parent shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Crexendo and Frontier Communications Parent, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crexendo 0 0 1 0 3.00 Frontier Communications Parent 1 1 5 1 2.75

Earnings and Valuation

Crexendo presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 127.27%. Frontier Communications Parent has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.94%. Given Crexendo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Crexendo is more favorable than Frontier Communications Parent.

This table compares Crexendo and Frontier Communications Parent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crexendo $37.55 million 1.22 -$35.41 million ($1.54) -1.14 Frontier Communications Parent $5.79 billion 0.79 $441.00 million $1.54 12.10

Frontier Communications Parent has higher revenue and earnings than Crexendo. Crexendo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Frontier Communications Parent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Crexendo has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frontier Communications Parent has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Crexendo and Frontier Communications Parent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crexendo -85.41% -0.72% -0.59% Frontier Communications Parent 6.56% 7.57% 2.04%

Summary

Frontier Communications Parent beats Crexendo on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services. This segment is also involved in the sale and lease of cloud telecommunications equipment. In addition, it offers hardware, software, and unified communication solutions for businesses using IP or cloud technology over high-speed internet connection through various devices and user interfaces, such as desktop phones and/or mobile, and desktop applications under the Crexendo brand name. The Software Solutions segment provides suite of unified communications, video conferencing, collaboration, and contact center solutions. This segment also offers SNAPsolution, a IP-based platform; and SNAPaccel, a software-as-a-service based software, as well as provides subscription maintenance and support, and professional services, including consulting, technical support, resident engineer, design, and installation services. The company was formerly known as iMergent, Inc. and changed its name to Crexendo, Inc. in May 2011. Crexendo, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. in April 2021. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.

