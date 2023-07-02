Hedera (HBAR) Price Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and approximately $17.42 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for about $0.0502 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00042597 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00031077 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00013613 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004748 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,249,146,929 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 32,249,146,928.747314 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04994387 USD and is down -0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $19,453,214.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.