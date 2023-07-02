Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) Short Interest Down 51.4% in June

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,200 shares, a decline of 51.4% from the May 31st total of 2,139,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 288.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hengan International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

Hengan International Group Price Performance

Hengan International Group stock remained flat at $4.22 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.70. Hengan International Group has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $5.20.

Hengan International Group Company Profile

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and disposable toilet brush, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

Featured Stories

