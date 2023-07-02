HFG Advisors Inc. Acquires 10,965 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

HFG Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 132.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,965 shares during the quarter. United Airlines comprises 1.0% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth $351,299,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 247.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,025,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290,600 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 1,613.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,695,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,233 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth $115,175,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $61,857,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UAL. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $81.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.20.

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $627,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UAL stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,051,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,882,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $56.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.41.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 35.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

