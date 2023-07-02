HFG Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

HFG Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lazard by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,065,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $320,383,000 after buying an additional 128,061 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,560,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,335,000 after acquiring an additional 439,866 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,669,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $148,638,000 after acquiring an additional 25,207 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,750,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $121,565,000 after acquiring an additional 462,677 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,773,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,150,000 after acquiring an additional 253,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Lazard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on LAZ shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lazard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lazard from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lazard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Lazard Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of LAZ stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $32.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,492,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.29 and its 200-day moving average is $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Lazard Ltd has a 52-week low of $27.71 and a 52-week high of $43.44.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.62 million. Lazard had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 36.72%. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.02%.

Lazard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.