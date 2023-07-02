HFG Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 28,350 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

HFG Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,350 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,817,952 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $864,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,592 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 16,743,035 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $212,971,000 after acquiring an additional 152,873 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,865,918 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $176,203,000 after acquiring an additional 469,371 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,655,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $135,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,247,250 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $132,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,569 shares in the last quarter. 57.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on American Airlines Group from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

American Airlines Group Trading Up 1.9 %

AAL stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.94. 18,610,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,022,172. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.91. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $17.99. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.52.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at American Airlines Group

In other news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $303,159.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,055.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $27,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,277.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,055.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,934 shares of company stock valued at $358,414 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

