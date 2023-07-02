HFG Advisors Inc. Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

HFG Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 1.8% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,534.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of VOOV stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.70. 58,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,882. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.75. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.18 and a 1-year high of $156.63. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

