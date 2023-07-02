HFG Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,502 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

HFG Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers accounts for 4.2% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1,175.0% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

NASDAQ RDVY traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.10. 583,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,434. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.74. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $38.34 and a 1-year high of $49.17.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.3021 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.