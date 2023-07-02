Hive (HIVE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $167.66 Million

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. During the last week, Hive has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hive has a market cap of $167.66 million and approximately $3.31 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001088 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008846 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About Hive

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 504,352,312 coins. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hive is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hive Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain platform developed for Web 3.0. It is a decentralized network where individuals have true ownership and control over their cryptocurrency. The platform uses a hybrid mechanism of Proof of Brain (PoB) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to distribute new coins to stakeholders. Hive is a decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain and offers two classes of cryptocurrency assets, HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). HIVE is the liquid currency of the platform and also exists in a staked form called Hive Power.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

