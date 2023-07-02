Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 53.1% from the May 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Holcim Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HCMLY traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.50. The stock had a trading volume of 31,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,475. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.89. Holcim has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $13.62.

Holcim Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Holcim

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HCMLY. Societe Generale raised Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.75.

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company worldwide. It offers cement, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, roofing systems, and contracting and services.

