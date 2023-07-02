holoride (RIDE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $176,346.21

holoride (RIDE) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 1st. One holoride token can now be bought for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, holoride has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. holoride has a market capitalization of $13.27 million and $176,346.21 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,914.27 or 0.06274313 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00041874 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00030773 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00017959 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00013539 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004729 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000409 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.01872771 USD and is up 0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $197,019.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.