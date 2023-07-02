Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Trading Up 8.4% This Week

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $1.25 or 0.00004061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hooked Protocol has a market capitalization of $62.44 million and approximately $12.63 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Hooked Protocol

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.24285769 USD and is up 8.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $28,678,310.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

