Howard Capital Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for approximately 2.9% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $27,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in Blackstone by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE:BX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.97. 3,532,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,197,079. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $110.89.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on BX. Citigroup began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $7,337,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,145,448 shares in the company, valued at $98,875,071.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blackstone news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $7,337,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,145,448 shares in the company, valued at $98,875,071.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274 and have sold 3,430,100 shares valued at $43,380,183. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.