Howard Capital Management Group LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,134,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,425,858,000 after buying an additional 1,275,790 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,579,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,671,000 after buying an additional 513,208 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,066,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,861,000 after buying an additional 3,516,646 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,184,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,259,000 after buying an additional 218,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,002,000 after buying an additional 1,192,266 shares in the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.83.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $45.30. The company had a trading volume of 9,046,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,511,651. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

