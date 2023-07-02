Howard Capital Management Group LLC Invests $220,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,749 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Benchmark upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.65.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.44. The company had a trading volume of 33,811,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,952,192. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $40.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.58.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

