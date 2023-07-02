Howard Capital Management Group LLC Trims Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,882 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for approximately 2.3% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $21,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $388,787,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 24,422.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 1,164,721 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 21,900.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 882,454 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,095,000 after buying an additional 878,443 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in FedEx by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after buying an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in FedEx by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,951,974 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $338,082,000 after acquiring an additional 500,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Melius started coverage on FedEx in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.11.

FDX stock traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $247.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,604,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $228.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.83. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $250.08.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,557 shares of company stock worth $41,318,655 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

