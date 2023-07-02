Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Short Interest Update

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, a decrease of 59.5% from the May 31st total of 132,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HGTXU traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.90. 63,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,174. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1.56. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $3.30.

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0007 per share. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Hugoton Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 80% net profits interests in various natural gas producing working interest properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming under conveyances. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

