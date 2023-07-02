ICON (ICX) Price Tops $0.23 on Exchanges

ICON (ICX) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 1st. One ICON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000737 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ICON has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a market capitalization of $216.55 million and $8.58 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ICON Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 960,628,101 coins and its circulating supply is 960,628,085 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 960,538,979.8087488 with 960,538,969.8423934 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.20700755 USD and is down -1.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $8,904,450.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.