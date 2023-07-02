Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,474 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $708,259,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 106,481.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,897,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 1,895,373 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,459,000 after buying an additional 1,707,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,531,936,000 after buying an additional 545,904 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.7 %

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $250.16 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $253.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $234.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.51. The company has a market capitalization of $76.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

