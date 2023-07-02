Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Receives $253.70 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $253.70.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ILMN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Illumina stock opened at $187.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Illumina has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $248.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.04. The firm has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,304,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 460.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 125.7% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

