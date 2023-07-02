Imagin Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMEXF) Short Interest Update

Imagin Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMEXF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Imagin Medical Stock Performance

Imagin Medical stock remained flat at C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. Imagin Medical has a twelve month low of C$0.06 and a twelve month high of C$0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.13.

About Imagin Medical

Imagin Medical Inc, a urologic oncology company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices in the bio-chemistry industry. It offers the i/Blue Imaging System, which detects bladder cancer with advanced proprietary optics and light sensors; and enCage Coil, a disposable and focal therapy precision ablation device for use in the treatment of prostate cancer.

