IMC Chicago LLC Buys Shares of 14,871 Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI)

IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned 1.15% of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PUI. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at $536,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 7,903 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after buying an additional 7,817 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUI traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.42. 4,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,621. The stock has a market cap of $41.82 million, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.60. Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $38.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1954 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

