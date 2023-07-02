IMC Chicago LLC Sells 31,360 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

IMC Chicago LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 70.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,360 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 26,233.3% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHO remained flat at $48.06 during trading hours on Friday. 1,607,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,482,962. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.45. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.78 and a 52 week high of $49.40.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

