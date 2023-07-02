iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) Short Interest Update

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,200 shares, a drop of 44.8% from the May 31st total of 429,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IMBI shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on iMedia Brands from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on iMedia Brands from $11.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on iMedia Brands from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on iMedia Brands from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iMedia Brands

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands during the first quarter worth about $96,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in iMedia Brands by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iMedia Brands by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 21,741 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iMedia Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in iMedia Brands by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 12,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

iMedia Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IMBI remained flat at $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,980,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,389. iMedia Brands has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $133.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.65 million. iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a negative return on equity of 136.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that iMedia Brands will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as an interactive media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Consumer Brands, and Media Commerce Services. The company operates television networks, including ShopHQ that offers jewelry and watches, home, beauty and health, and fashion and accessories; ShopBulldogTV, which provides male-oriented products and services; ShopHQHealth that offers women and men products and services focused on health and wellness categories, such as physical, mental and spiritual health, financial and motivational wellness, weight management, and telehealth medical services; ShopJewelryHQ for jewelry products and services; and 1-2-3.tv, a retailing marketplace for live and automated auctions.

Featured Stories

