Imerys S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMYSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Imerys S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMYSF – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 55.0% from the May 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 172.0 days.

Imerys Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IMYSF remained flat at C$37.06 on Friday. Imerys has a 1-year low of C$34.72 and a 1-year high of C$42.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.37.

Imerys Company Profile

Imerys SA provides mineral-based specialty solutions for various industries worldwide. The company operates through Performance Minerals and High Temperature Materials and Solutions segments. It provides additives for interior decorative paints, as well as marine protection, facade coating, can coating; and adhesives and sealants.

