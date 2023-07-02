Imerys S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMYSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Imerys S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMYSF – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 55.0% from the May 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 172.0 days.
Imerys Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:IMYSF remained flat at C$37.06 on Friday. Imerys has a 1-year low of C$34.72 and a 1-year high of C$42.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.37.
Imerys Company Profile
