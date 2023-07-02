Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) vs. Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) Head-To-Head Review

Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Free Report) and Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM – Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Imperial Petroleum and Castor Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Imperial Petroleum 41.33% 71.24% 18.92% Castor Maritime 47.17% 22.53% 16.50%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Imperial Petroleum and Castor Maritime’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Imperial Petroleum $157.32 million 0.25 $29.51 million $4.56 0.68 Castor Maritime $262.10 million 0.16 $118.56 million $1.15 0.39

Risk and Volatility

Castor Maritime has higher revenue and earnings than Imperial Petroleum. Castor Maritime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Imperial Petroleum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Imperial Petroleum has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Castor Maritime has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.0% of Imperial Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Castor Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Imperial Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Imperial Petroleum and Castor Maritime, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Imperial Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Castor Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Imperial Petroleum beats Castor Maritime on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Imperial Petroleum

Imperial Petroleum Inc. provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 28, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of five medium range refined petroleum product tankers; one Aframax tanker; two suezmax tankers; and four handysize drybulk carriers with a total capacity of 807,804 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About Castor Maritime

Castor Maritime Inc. provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dry Bulk Vessels, Aframax/LR2 Tanker, Handysize Tanker Vessels, and Containerships. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc.; and crude oil and refined petroleum products. As of March 08, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of 22 vessels primarily consisting of one Capesize, seven Kamsarmax, two Handysize tanker vessels, five Aframax/LR2 tanker vessels, and 12 dry bulk vessels, as well as 22,700 TEU containership vessels. Castor Maritime Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

