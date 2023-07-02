Inchcape plc (OTCMKTS:IHCPF) Short Interest Down 45.5% in June

Inchcape plc (OTCMKTS:IHCPF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the May 31st total of 113,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Inchcape Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IHCPF remained flat at C$9.49 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.85. Inchcape has a twelve month low of C$9.49 and a twelve month high of C$9.90.

Get Inchcape alerts:

About Inchcape

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. It engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. The company also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. It operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.