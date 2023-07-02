Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0973 per share on Thursday, July 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This is an increase from Indra Sistemas’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Indra Sistemas Stock Performance

Shares of ISMAY stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. Indra Sistemas has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average is $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.98.

About Indra Sistemas

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. It designs, develops, produces, integrates, operates, maintains, repairs, and markets systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies; computing, electronics, and communications. The company researches, engineers, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, installs, maintains, and repairs devices, equipment, and systems for data communication, encryption systems, encryption, beacon, and command and control center, as well as architectural and engineering technical services.

