Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0973 per share on Thursday, July 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This is an increase from Indra Sistemas’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Indra Sistemas Stock Performance
Shares of ISMAY stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. Indra Sistemas has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average is $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.98.
About Indra Sistemas
