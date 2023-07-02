Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, an increase of 99.2% from the May 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 385,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Infineon Technologies Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of IFNNY stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.33. 276,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,824. The stock has a market cap of $53.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.88. Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $42.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.81%. Equities analysts predict that Infineon Technologies will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor ICs; transceivers; SiC diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

